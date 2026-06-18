KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has warned that local vehicle owners found renting out their vehicles to foreigners in the state will no longer be given warnings and will instead be taken straight to court.

Selangor JPJ deputy director Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat said motorcycles were among the most commonly rented vehicles, with daily, weekly and monthly arrangements offered at set rates, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online today.

He said foreigners typically use the rented vehicles for business activities such as selling food, transporting gas cylinders and scrap metal.

“The actions not only endanger road users but also violate the law. Local owners involved will be brought to court without compromise,” he told a press conference at the Selangor JPJ office in Padang Jawa here.

He said 239 foreigners had been taken action against under the Foreign Driver Operation (Ops Pewa) in Selangor from January until yesterday.

He said the main offences detected involved not having a Competent Driving Licence (CDL), Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), vocational licence (GDL) and insurance coverage.

“In the same period, 304 vehicles were acted upon, with 95 seized for further action,” he said.

Ahmad Kamarunzaman added that vehicle owners, employers and transport companies are fully responsible for offences committed by drivers using their vehicles, including foreigners.

He said registered vehicle owners can be charged under Section 109 of the Road Transport Act 1987, while Section 64 of the same Act allows JPJ to seize vehicles if foreign drivers are found without valid licences.