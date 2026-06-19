KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Senior Political Adviser to the Prime Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, has proposed that he be given the opportunity to contest a seat in Selangor in the 16th General Election (GE16).

He said the proposal had been submitted to the PKR leadership for consideration and approval by the party’s president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I have put forward a proposal that, should there be an election, particularly the general election, I be given the opportunity to contest in Selangor, but no final decision has been made,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said this when met by reporters after attending the Yayasan TZA Appreciation Ceremony here yesterday.

The PKR Ampang division member said he did not personally have any preferred constituency in mind and would leave it to the party leadership to decide whether to field him in any parliamentary seat that becomes available.

“As a party member and a member of the Ampang division, I spend a great deal of time in Ampang, Pandan and several other areas where I have been asked to assist.

“In Pandan, there is a vacancy as there is currently no Member of Parliament, and I have also been asked to monitor developments in Ampang as the party’s representative,” he said.

On May 30 last year, Tengku Zafrul, who previously contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the 15th General Election (GE15), announced his resignation from Umno and subsequently joined PKR.

PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari later announced Tengku Zafrul’s appointment as the party’s monitoring officer for the Pandan and Ampang parliamentary constituencies, in line with the party’s move to designate Pandan as a special constituency under the supervision of Anwar.

Previously, former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli announced his departure from PKR and vacated the Pandan parliamentary seat. — Bernama