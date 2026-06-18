KUCHING, June 18 — Datuk Kamil Misuari, the husband of Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

The Office of the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, in a statement today, said his remains would be flown back to Kuching tomorrow.

“His remains will be placed at Datuk Seri Nancy’s official residence at Taman Serira, Jalan Menggeris, Petra Jaya, to allow members of the public to pay their last respects before the burial at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery.

“The time for the public to pay their last respects will be announced later,” it said.

Kamil, 65, married Nancy in 1985, and they were blessed with three children. — Bernama