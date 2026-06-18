KOTA KINABALU, June 18 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today officially accepted the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) as its newest component party, strengthening the local coalition’s ranks ahead of the next state election.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the decision was made unanimously during a GRS supreme council meeting held here today and takes immediate effect.

“We have unanimously agreed to accept Upko as a new component member of GRS.

“This is in line with GRS’ own struggle of ‘Sabah United, Sabah First’ and to strengthen local parties within the coalition,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Upko becomes the sixth component party in GRS after formally applying to join the coalition last month.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah chief minister and Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah president, said Upko’s admission would further strengthen the stability of the state government led by GRS.

He confirmed that Upko’s membership became effective immediately following the supreme council’s decision.

“Starting today, Upko is officially a member of GRS and we will formally notify the party of the decision,” he said.

Asked whether any component parties had expressed concerns over Upko’s entry into the coalition, Hajiji said the decision received unanimous support.

“There were none. Everyone agreed because we want to strengthen GRS. There are no issues or concerns,” he said.

Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick submitted the party’s application directly to Hajiji last month.

At the time, Ewon said Upko wanted to contribute towards greater unity and cooperation among Sabah-based parties to strengthen efforts to develop the state’s future.

He also said the party remained committed to championing Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution.

Just days leading up to the Sabah state election in November last year, Upko controversially announced its exit from the national governing coalition Pakatan Harapan, citing differences over the interpretation and implementation of Sabah’s constitutional rights — particularly the 40 per cent revenue entitlement.

Upko has been campaigning on a “Sabah First” political agenda, which Ewon previously said aligns with GRS’ Sabah-centred approach under the Sabah Maju Jaya development framework.

The other five component parties in GRS are Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Liberal Democratic Party, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Cinta Sabah.

Three parties – Sabah STAR, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Usno – had quit GRS before and after the state election.