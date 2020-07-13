Apec conference could be conducted virtually due to Covid-19, says Azmin

Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Malaysia is looking at various ways to conduct a full conference for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) at the end of this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said considerations would include a full virtual conference with all countries’ Apec delegates.

“We are looking at several choices. It could be a full virtual conference but there are eight time zones.

“Another option would be to allow delegates from countries that are safe from Covid-19 to attend, while others are to participate virtually via teleconference,” Azmin told the Dewan Rakyat during the ministers’ question time today.

He was replying to Penampang MP Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking’s question on how Malaysia will host the Apec 2020 Summit in view of the restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Azmin added that Malaysia, as host country, has since managed to conduct meetings with Apec Senior Officials via a digital platform and has issued a status update in a statement on May 6 regarding Apec programmes.

Malaysia expects the complete draft of the Post-2020 Vision statement to be finalised during the Senior Officials’ Meeting 3 in August.