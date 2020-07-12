Syed Saddiq congratulates Singapore’s youngest MP Raeesah Khan

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today congratulated his Singaporean counterpart Raeesah Khan, who is set to be sworn in as the island nation’s youngest MP in its history. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — One of Malaysia’s youngest MPs, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, today congratulated his Singaporean counterpart Raeesah Khan, who is set to be sworn in as the island nation’s youngest MP in its history.

Today Online reported that Khan, 26, who is the founder of women’s empowerment group Reyna Movement, contested and won the Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) as a Workers’ Party candidate.

Taking to Twitter today, Syed Saddiq, who won the Muar parliamentary constituency in 2018 as a first-time contender, also congratulated Singaporeans for placing their trust in young leaders.

“Congratulations @RaeesahKhanwpsg & Singaporeans for putting your trust in young leaders. Exciting times for young people to get involved in policy making and representing their nation. Let’s move forward together,” he tweeted.

Batu MP P. Prabakaran, who is also a law student, is currently Malaysia’s youngest-ever MP elected to Parliament.

Twenty-seven-year-old Syed Saddiq is currently an independent MP, after he followed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four others to form their independent bloc of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Dr Mahathir Mohamad and five other MPs have distanced themselves from the PH coalition’s prime ministerial candidate and insisted that Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is the Opposition’s best choice for the job.

In a joint statement on his 95th birthday on Friday, Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, and Sri Gading MP Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh said they were standing by a June 25 proposal to have Semporna MP Shafie be the next prime minister if their PH Plus pact regained federal power.