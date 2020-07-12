Multinational firms keen to transfer operations to Johor, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said received inquiries from several multinational companies showing interest in shifting their operations to the state. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 12 — The Johor government has received inquiries from several multinational companies showing interest in shifting their operations to the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said these companies, which are headquartered in the United States (US) and China, were in the electrical and electronics sector as well as information and communications technology.

According to him, they are keen to shift their operations to Johor after learning of the various large projects being developed there, which have increased their confidence in terms of infrastructure.

“There are several inquiries from multinational firms based in the US and China expressing interest in coming to Malaysia to transfer their operations in Johor.

“Hopefully, we are prepared (to welcome the potential investors) when our borders reopen. It would allow them to see (the progress in) Johor for themselves,” he told reporters after inspecting the Sungai Pulai Bridge project here today.

The bridge, linking Gelang Patah to Tanjung Bin in Pontian, is valued at about RM700 million and is expected to be operational in October next year.

To date, works on the bridge have reached 34 per cent completion. After its completion, it will reduce travel time between Pontian to Johor Baru to just 15 minutes. — Bernama