Sign language as third language towards a disability-friendly Malaysia, says wheelchair-bound former TV anchor-turned-senator

Ras Adiba plans to raise the issue of introducing sign language as a third language at the upcoming senate sitting. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BATU GAJAH, July 11 — Dewan Negara senator appointed to represent persons with disabilities, Ras Adiba Radzi, plans to raise the issue of introducing sign language as a third language at the upcoming senate sitting.

The former television personality said, this is to facilitate communication between the disabled community and all sections of society, thus making Malaysia a disability-friendly country.

“The approach is to have it implemented at the nursery (Taska), school and tertiary institution levels so that by the time they graduate, they will be able to communicate with this disabled group while at work,” she said.

She said this to reporters when met at a ceremony to hand over wheelchairs to 51 recipients living around Batu Gajah, courtesy of Suara Rakyat Malaysia Foundation, here today.

In addition, Ras Adiba, who was sworn in as senator on May 20 said, she would also work on seeking employment opportunities for the group in all sectors, including public service.

She said several special training programmes would be carried out in collaboration with government agencies including the Social Welfare Department and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in efforts to help the disabled group enhance their employability skills.

In the meantime, she called for stricter enforcement by the local authorities (PBT) on those who abuse the special privileges of the disabled, especially the parking spaces which have been alloted to them.

“It is important to be strict to raise awareness as many are still parking their vehicles at the designated lots meant for the disabled,” she added. — Bernama