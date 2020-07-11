Health minister: Reopening borders will be final act by govt in war against Covid-19

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said reopening the borders will be the last thing to be implemented by the government in its war against the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PONTIAN, July 11 — Reopening the borders will be the last thing to be implemented by the government in its war against the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure imported cases in the country continue to decrease, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said this would be done because most of the new cases recorded in the country were imported cases.

“In our protocol to protect against or tackle the pandemic, among the things we must be very careful about is border control because our borders are not only at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), but also in Johor, the shared border with Thailand, as well as the borders in Sabah and Sarawak and other entrances,” he told reporters after attending a townhall session organised by the Tanjung Piai Umno in Kukup today.

He said then when commenting on whether the ministry was ready to screen more people following plans to reopen the borders to countries categorised as a green zone, including Singapore. — Bernama