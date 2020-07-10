Rahang assemblyman quits DAP, stays on as PH-friendly independent

Although Rahang assemblyman Mary Josephine Prittam Singh has quit DAP, she will remain as an independent Pakatan Harapan supporter. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Rahang assemblyman Mary Josephine Prittam Singh announced her departure from DAP today but will remain as an independent Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporter.

Online portal Malaysiakini reported that the DAP veteran made the emotional announcement at a press conference, claiming that she has been repeatedly side-lined by the party’s leadership.

“It is very painful; I have been with DAP for 46 years. I am still in support of the Pakatan Harapan government. I am resigning as DAP Wanita national organising secretary, Harapan national women's vice-chief, Negeri Sembilan DAP Wanita chief and Negeri Sembilan Harapan deputy Wanita chief.

“My decision is final. I want my voters to know that I am still there with you. I am still your assemblyperson, I am still with the Harapan government, I will continue to serve the rakyat. My twice-a-month service centre will continue.

“I have not changed, I am YB, I am still the same person. Come up to me if you have anything,” she was reported saying at a press conference this morning.

There are reports claiming that Mary Josephine was unhappy over the state leadership’s decision not to endorse her choice of chairman for the village community management councils that was announced by the state government on Wednesday.

She has submitted her resignation letters to DAP headquarters, Negri Sembilan’s Mentri Besar’s office and to the state legislative assembly speaker.

Her resignation is effective today but she stressed that she still supports the state government’s leadership under Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and will always support the PH coalition.

“My decision to step down is not something that started today or yesterday. It has been going on since 2018. I have been ridiculed and gossiped about but it does not matter to me,” Mary Josephine reportedly said.

DAP organising secretary and Seremban MP Anthony Loke is also expected to issue the party’s official response to her resignation.