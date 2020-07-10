Ismail Sabri: No more 250-pax limit on social events from July 15 as long as social distancing kept

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The maximum number of participants or visitors for any religious, social and official functions will depend on the size of the event space and compliance of social distancing beginning July 15, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made after the Special Ministerial Meeting on the Implementation of the movement control order (MCO) agreed to reconsider the 250-people capacity cap at these functions.

“So far, we’ve limited the number of guests for wedding receptions, for example, to 250 people while mosques and non-Muslim places of worship could only allow one-third of its space to be filled with worshippers.

“So, to standardise it, we have agreed for the number of guests and participants to be based on the size of the event space and on condition that there is one-metre social distancing,” he said.

Ismail Sabri explained that, for example, if a hall had a 1,000-capacity, the implementation of social distancing means it can only accommodate 800 people. — Bernama