Perak Islamic religious council sponsored students have until July 17 to decide on varsity offer

IPOH, July 10 — Perak Islamic Religious Council & Malay Customs (MAIPK) sponsored students in the Middle East, who have returned home following the Covid-19 pandemic, have until July 17 to accept or reject the offer to study at Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah USAS in Kuala Kangsar.

USAS vice-chancellor, Tan Sri Prof Dr Nordin Kardi said students could give their decision by filling the reply form online or they could obtain the printed form at MAIPk or the university.

“The details on the offer are available at the MAIPk and those involved are only required to inform of their decision as other matters will be settled by USAS and MAIPk. Lectures are scheduled to start next week as soon as the students have registered,” USAS said in the statement today.

According to the statement, a special briefing was given by Nordin to about 60 MAIPk sponsored students who returned to Malaysia, at the USAS Auditorium which was also attended by MAIPk chief executive officer, Shahrul Azam Shaari.

Nordin said MAIPk and USAS took the initiative to facilitate registration, credit transfer and related matters so that the affected students could immediately continue their studies through this special programme.

USAS is a private university owned by the Perak state government. Established in 1999, it was first known as Kolej Islam Darul Ridzuan (Kisdar) and was later renamed as Kolej Universiti Islam Sultan Azlan Shah (KUISAS) in 2013. Three years later the university college was further upgraded to full university status.

Since February, 285 MAIPk students from various universities in the Middle East including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Morocco have returned to Malaysia.. — Bernama