Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia has 13 new Covid-19 cases, 12 recoveries, no deaths today

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — Malaysia recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases and 12 recoveries today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with today’s new infections, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 8,696.

“The 12 recoveries make the cumulative number of recoveries 8,511 cases, or 97.9 per cent of all total cases. Coupled with the 13 new cases, the number of active ongoing cases is 64 per cent,” he said a press conference here.

Of the 13 new cases, six are Malaysians and two non-Malaysian permanent residents who were all infected with the coronavirus while abroad.

Of the five remaining domestic cases, three involve Malaysians while two are non-Malaysians.

“Among the three Malaysians, two are in Sarawak suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and have been warded in the Hospital Umum Sarawak, while one was in Kuala Lumpur where the virus was detected during a pre-work screening.

“As for the two cases involving non-Malaysians, both were detected during screening at the Immigration Detention Depot in Bukit Jalil, prior to the process of deportation to their home countries,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that two Covid-19 patients are warded in the intensive care unit and require respiratory aid.

“As of today no deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported. This leaves the cumulative number of deaths from the virus at 121, or 1.39 per cent of all the total cases,” he said.