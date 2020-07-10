Amid speculation of snap polls, Azmin says still a long way to go

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today quashed talk that the 15th general election is around the corner.

“Still a long way to go before the polls (lambat lagi),” the Gombak MP was quoted on online news portal Malaysiakini when asked if he was prepared to face snap polls, along with those who quit PKR.

Azmin also dismissed speculation that polls would be held soon, by saying, “Don’t ‘if’ (“Jangan kalau).

The former PKR deputy president had previously been quoted as saying that elections could be held this year or the following year, adding that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was prepared to face its opponents.

Asked about the jostling of seats between Umno, PAS and Bersatu, Azmin was quoted on Malaysiakini as saying that PN would have to negotiate for them.