Taxmen raid Warisan lawmaker’s home in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, July 9 — A team from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur raided the home of Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah here yesterday, according to his wife.

In a Facebook posting today, she said the officers went to their house at 9am without prior notice and demanded entry.

After entering, they started going through their belongings and also questioned Masiung, a former Upko vice-president, who is currently with the ruling Parti Warisan Sabah.

“They arrived at about 9am and came with identification. They left around noon.

“I do not know what their motives were, and they did not inform me. But they took a lot of photos of the house,” Masiung was quoted saying by news portal Borneo Today.

The news website also reported that the officers took pictures of Masiung’s house, but nothing else.

Two weeks ago, Masiung filed a complaint with the police claiming that unknown persons were lurking in several vehicles parked outside his house in Kepayan.

Masiung has been rumoured to be among a group of Warisan members planning to quit the party but has since made it clear he is fully supportive of its president and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.