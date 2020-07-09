MYC offers to act as facilitator in handling Parlimen Digital issue

The initiative, known as Parlimen Digital, saw 222 youth representatives reflecting the federal seats in Malaysia convene a two-day debate session beginning today. — Picture via Twitter/Parlimen Digital MY

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) has offered itself as facilitator in addressing the issue over Parlimen Digital, a platform to bring together youth aspirations, which had recently sparked controversy and public debate.

MBM vice-president Muhammad Sherhan Nizam Abdul Aziz is of the view that the authorities should handle the issue with care as it was natural for young people to be expressive of their point of view, though they may seem to be critical or too outspoken.

“The MYC believes that if the government is open and willing to listen to their ideas and have a dialogue, the group could serve as a catalyst in helping and contributing effectively to youth and national development,” he said in a statement here today.

The Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country saw the first online parliamentary session known as Parlimen Digital held for two days beginning July 4, bringing together 222 youth representatives to debate, discuss and pass new laws and policies.

Parlimen Digital was organised by three youth political organisations namely Challenger Malaysia, Undi18 and Liga Demokratik Malaysia. The session held in the national language was aired live on social media platforms for public viewing.

Muhammad Sherhan said the Youth Parliament platform established by the government for example, had provided more room for the younger generation to voice their ideas and views in tandem with current issues.

“It is not political in nature but more of a platform to discuss and keep youths updated of developing issues and prepare them as future leaders of the country,” he said.

The two-day session sparked controversy when the organisers and several participants were called in by the police to give their statement. — Bernama