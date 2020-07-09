HR minister: E-wages system, Socso contribution among proposals for foreign workers

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the e-wages system was being studied and discussed with the Ministry of Home Affairs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The introduction of an e-wages system and Social Security Organisation (Socso) contribution are among the proposals being considered by the Ministry of Human Resources for foreign workers in the country post-Covid-19.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the e-wages system was being studied and discussed with the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that foreign workers received their salaries as promised by employers.

“There are many cases where employers do not pay wages. We will introduce the e-wages system so that no workers are mistreated by employers. If employers fail to pay their wages, we will get the information from the system, and this will give assurance to foreign workers,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after the presentation of the certificates of recognition to nine safety and health officers teachers’ centres, Saravanan said it was also proposed for foreign workers to contribute to Socso for their own safety.

He said the proposals were discussed with representatives of the Bangladesh High Commission, who were satisfied with them.

Also discussed with the representatives was the enforcement of Act 446 on Sept 1, which is to ensure employers provide housing, accommodation and welfare to foreign workers, with fines of up to RM50,000 imposed on those who were non-compliant.

Saravanan said no foreign workers would be allowed into the country in the near future except for those in certain sectors such as mining and domestic workers, until the existing foreign workforce here had been streamlined.

He said this was necessary because the foreign workers in the country who had valid permits could also be losing their jobs following the economic downturn. — Bernama