EC confirms chairman Azhar Harun quit, paving way to Dewan Rakyat Speaker nomination

Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to the media during a press conference at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre July 18, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Election Commission (EC) confirmed today that Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun has tendered his resignation as the commission’s chairman on June 29.

In a statement today, the EC said the resignation was also forwarded to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via a letter to the Istana Negara on June 30.

“In accordance with Article 114(7) of the Federal Constitution, Azmi Sharom, as the deputy chairman of EC will execute the chairman’s duty until the new chairman is appointed,” said EC in a statement today.

On Monday, media reported that Azhar and former minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said have been nominated in a motion to replace current Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff and his deputy Nga Kor Ming.

The Order Paper listing debates and motions ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting on July 13 has included the motion by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to remove Ariff and his deputy Nga.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders in a joint statement last month criticised Muhyiddin’s bid to remove them from chairing Dewan Rakyat sittings.

A lawyer in profession, Azhar or better known as Art Harun was appointed the new chairman of EC in September 2018 after PH took over the government a few months prior.