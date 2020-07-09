Dr Noor Hisham: No local Covid-19 infections in Malaysia for second consecutive day, total recoveries hit 97.9pc

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at the Covid-19 media briefing in Putrajaya July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Health Ministry has announced that 13 Covid-19-related cases were discharged from hospital today, bringing the total cumulative number of recoveries to 8,499 cases or 97.9 per cent of all total cases.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that as of noon today, six new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the total number of reported cases in Malaysia to 8,683 with 63 cases currently active.

“Fortunately, all six cases are import cases where the infection occurred abroad, including five Malaysians and one non-Malaysian who is a permanent resident. There were no domestic infection cases today,” he said in a statement.

Currently, there are two Covid-19 positive cases being treated in Intensive Care Units, with one of them requiring breathing assistance.

No deaths have been reported today, leaving the total number of Covid 19-related casualties at 121 cases, or 1.39 per cent of the total number of cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced the latest statistics on the work-related clusters detected and identified by the ministry. Of the 15, 11 have since been declared as ended.

“As of 12pm today, all 15 clusters have seen 10,362 people screened for Covid-19. Of this number, 4,242 or 40.9 per cent are Malaysians, while 6,120 or 45.3 per cent are non-Malaysians.

“The total number of positive cases detected in these clusters is 722 cases, involving 122 Malaysians or 16.9 per cent, and 600 non-Malaysians or 83.1 per cent,” he said.

The breakdown of the non-Malaysians infected by Covid-19 by nationality include 234 Bangladeshis, 212 Nepalis, 109 Indonesians, 36 Myanmar nationals, seven Indians, and one Cambodian and Vietnamese, respectively.