Penang cops: Discovery of clothes, human bone believed to be linked to Australian woman missing since 2017

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 — The discovery of a human bone and a pile of clothes in the woods near Jalan Batu Gantung here is believed to be linked to the mysterious disappearance of Australian woman Anna Jenkins in 2017.

Northeast district police chief ACP Suffian Santong said the sudden death report (on objects found believed to be bones and personal belongings) reported on June 25 was believed to be related to the missing person’s case (foreign citizen) in 2017 in the northeast district.

He said the object was found by a man who was doing landscape work in a nearby forest around 4 pm on June 24.

“The complainant found a pile of clothes that had been abandoned for a long time and found a piece of bone, which could either belong to a human or animal.

“The following day, the complainant took the bone and the pile of clothes to the Kampung Baru police station to file a police report,” he said in a statement today.

Suffian said the results of the autopsy carried out on the object found it to be a human bone.

“Police are waiting for the embassy to hand over the missing family member’s DNA sample to the police for a DNA comparison test aimed at finding the exact identity,” he said.

He also said police had never halted investigating the Anna Jenkins case and any clues could be used to the best of abilities to unravel the mystery of the woman’s disappearance.

Suffian said this when commenting on a local news portal claiming the woman’s body had been found.

On December 13, 2017, Jenkins, 65, was said to leave her hotel for a dental appointment in Pulau Tikus and asked a staff member to order an Uber service to a charity home in Batu Lancang after treatment.

The woman asked the Uber driver to drop her near a traffic light on Jalan Scotland but for safety, the driver dropped the victim near a school.

She has since been reported missing and a police report has been made by her husband. — Bernama