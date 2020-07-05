Gardener arrested on suspicion of trespassing into girl’s hostel in Kemaman

A gardener was arrested by the police for allegedly trespassing into a girls’ hostel of a school in Kemaman. — Reuters

CHUKAI, July 5 — A gardener was arrested by the police for allegedly trespassing into a girls’ hostel of a school in Kemaman and outraging the modesty of one of the students there yesterday.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the incident occurred at about 3am, when the 32-year-old suspect, who was wearing a face mask, came out of hiding from under a bed and approached three students.

“Telling the students to keep quiet and that he had a knife, the suspect asked for their telephones and touched the thigh of one of them.

“He fled after one of the students screamed for help,” he said in a statement today.

In another development, he said police arrested 28 gamblers, including two Indonesians, at a cock-fighting session in Jalan Ibok , Ayer Jernih, here last Friday. — Bernama