Environment minister: Kelantan water woes can be fully resolved in 40 years

Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to the media on his first day as environment Minister in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, July 5 — The Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) will seek an allocation of RM7 billion under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) from the federal government to resolve water issues in Kelantan holistically.

Its minister, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said it involved three major areas namely flood mitigation including the construction of four new dams, replacement of water pipes which are more than 40 years old to reduce non-revenue water as well as upgrading plants and integrated sewage projects.

"The decision was made after taking into consideration the increasing population and to settle water supply problems in Kelantan for the next 30 to 40 years.

“By 2030, we are confident 95 per cent of the water supply problems in the state would be resolved,” he said after a meeting with Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Also present were the state Public Works, Infrastructure, Transportation and Utilities Committee chairman

Datuk Azami Mohd Nor and Kasa secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang.

Tuan Ibrahim said to resolve the water crisis holistically would also involve addressing river and surface water sources in Kelantan.

In this regard, he said the meeting also discussed the proposal to overcome sea water seepage into solid water landfill to prevent pollution to the underground and river water systems as well as sewage management.

He also announced that Kelantan will be hosting the national level National Environment Day (HASN) in October for the first time.

Meanwhile, Ahmad thanked Kasa and the federal government for being very concern about Kelantan in the effort to improve the standard of living of the people in the state.

“With this pledge we hope it would help Kelantan residents who are slightly left behind compared to other states and we would be able to compete with them after this,” he said. — Bernama