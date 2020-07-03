Dewan Rakyat sitting to be held according to SOP, says deputy speaker

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said the main concern on social distancing regulation was that members of Parliament (MP) should be seated one-metre apart and it would be implemented. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BATU PAHAT, July 3 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled on July 13 will be carried out in the new normal and even though there are some relaxations, it must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the government.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said the main concern on social distancing regulation was that members of Parliament (MP) should be seated one-metre apart and it would be implemented.

“In the earlier sitting (May 18), seating was more or less one metre between every MP. But for the upcoming session, we will ensure the measurement would be accurate to enable the sitting to proceed smoothly while accommodating guests to enter the hall.

“All MPs must be present this time unless there is a concrete excuse and health checks will only be carried out on individuals with symptoms,” he told reporters after a contribution presentation ceremony for Batu Pahat parliamentary constituency here today.

The Batu Pahat MP said the Dewan Rakyat sitting would be held as usual from 10am to 5.30pm, unless there is a new motion.

He added that the upcoming sitting is important as it would be focusing on the motions relating to security.

Meanwhile, elaborating on today’s event, Mohd Rashid said the assistance totalling RM20,000 was distributed to five recipients including fishermen affected in a storm last month and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama