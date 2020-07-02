Umno to cite CIMB Bank for contempt over refusal to release RM192m

On June 19, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove on the balance of probability that the money came from 1MDB. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Umno has filed an application to initiate contempt proceedings against CIMB Bank, as the bank has not released the political party's RM192 million despite an order from the High Court, last month for the immediate release of the monies.

Its lawyer, Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh said this was because the bank had not complied with a June 19 ruling in which the High Court dismissed the prosecution's attempt to stay the decision on a forfeiture application.

The prosecution had sought to recover RM192,965,413.61 allegedly received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak believed to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal and which was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Umno.

On June 19, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove on the balance of probability that the money came from 1MDB.

“The court has not heard our leave application to initiate contempt proceedings today pending the prosecution's new attempt to stay the June 19 decision at the Court of Appeal tomorrow,” Hariharan told reporters after case management before High Court judge, Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Meanwhile, CIMB's lawyer Rabindra Nathan said his client would be happy to release the funds but was awaiting an order from the MACC for the bank to release the funds.

“We were actually happy to release the money back to them, but the MACC took the position that they had filed an appeal. So we are caught between a rock and a hard place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's Legal and Prosecution Division director, Roslan Mat Nor gave his assurance that the bank should be able to release Umno's funds without fearing any legal repercussions from the commission.

Justice Mohamed Zaini then adjourned the bid for contempt proceedings to next Monday (June 6) as the Court of Appeal had fixed tomorrow for the hearing to stay his decision.

The MACC is seeking to recover RM270 million from 41 individuals and organisations in funds allegedly channelled from Najib's account. ― Bernama