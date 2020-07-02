Selangor Maritime Gateway project improves water quality in Klang River

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government was optimistic that the water quality of Klang River, considered among the worst polluted rivers in the country, could further improve to class two soon if the SMG projects could be implemented well. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 2 — The Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) project to rehabilitate Klang River is deemed successful in improving water quality of the river from class four to class three now.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government was optimistic that the water quality of Klang River, considered among the worst polluted rivers in the country, could further improve to class two soon if the SMG projects run by Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB) could be implemented well.

“During the movement control order (MCO), there were already positive signs of the water quality in Klang River and it’s a good development.

“The state government now plans to develop the banks of Klang River and we believe this will also benefit Selangor economically,” he told reporters, here, today.

He said a comprehensive guideline would be prepared for any projects on the riverbanks so that these projects could be carried out without affecting the quality of the river water.

Earlier, Amirudin presented prizes to the winners of the ‘SMG Water You Doing? Show Us Your Art’ competition at a ceremony held at the Selangor State Secretariat Building, here, today.

The contest, held in April and organised by LLSB, had attracted 120 comic strip submissions where participants were required to put their artistic skills to the test in reflecting on the state of the rivers by choosing from three themes.

Danial Asyraf Zulkifli, 22, from Kuala Terengganu, bagged the first prize of RM2,000 while the second and third places went to Yasmin Nadhirah Nasharuddin, 20, and Amir Faiz Zahib, 23.

The two took home RM1, 000 and RM500, respectively. — Bernama