Sarawak CM says he has assured Muhyiddin of GPS support for his leadership

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin held a two-hour meeting in Putrajaya with the heads of 12 political parties. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

BINTULU, July 2 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today he assured Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government under his leadership, at a meeting yesterday.

“I told the prime minister that we in GPS are behind him because we want a stable government in Malaysia and we want to make sure that the people have the future,” Abang Johari told reporters after visiting the state-owned methanol plant which is under construction in Tanjung Kidurong here.

He said he assured Muhyiddin of GPS’ support at a meeting attended by the leaders of 12 political parties that informally formed the PN federal government.

The two-hour meeting was chaired by Muhyiddin.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said the support is necessary because Malaysia, which needs a stable government, is facing many challenges.

“One of the challenges is the Covid-19 pandemic, which is not over yet, and secondly, Malaysia’s economy has yet to recover from the impact of Covid-19,” he said.

Abang Johari criticised Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders who are jostling to be prime minister at a time when the country is facing Covid-19 and its impact on the economy.

“What is the point of jostling to be the prime minister?

“We already have the prime minister and what the people really need is a stable government,” he said, adding that stability will enable the government to concentrate its efforts on the people’s wellbeing.

“If we continue to fight over position, the people will lose out,” he added.

As for the state election, Abang Johari said he does not know when it will be called as the current term of the Sarawak State Assembly only expires next year.

“We will cross the bridge when we come to it,” he said.