Debt, business issues might be motive in kidnapping-murder of ‘Datuk Seri’

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference on June 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Police do not rule out debt and business issues as motives behind the kidnapping-cum-murder of a ‘Datuk Seri’ whose body was found at Batu 27, Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya on June 30.

Bukit Aman CID director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said to date, police had arrested 11 men, including a Bangladeshi man to assist in the investigation under Section 3 (3) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 and Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said the remand order for all the suspects which ended yesterday, was extended to this July 6 and 9.

“Whether there are other suspects or individuals to be detained or traced depends on the outcome of the investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Huzir said police had not yet obtained the autopsy report as the autopsy on the victim was still ongoing.

The body of the 55-year-old businessman was found at about 9am last Saturday following the arrest of several suspects in the case.

The police investigation revealed that one of the suspects had made a ransom demand of S$50 million (RM153.7 million) from the victim’s family through a phone call, but no payment was made.

The victim is believed to have been abducted while exercising at a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at 10.30am on June 10. — Bernama