Bachok boat tragedy: SAR operations extended to more than 400 nautical miles

KOTA BARU, July 2 ― The search-and rescue (SAR) operations for three more missing victims in the capsized boat tragedy in the waters off Bachok enters its fourth day today and will be extended to 400 more square nautical miles from the scene of the incident.

Director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kelantan, Maritime Captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said the operations yesterday in 351.6 square nautical miles failed to recover three victims Arman Ismail, 43, Harun Daud, 57, and Che Wadi Bakar, in his 40s.

“The SAR operations today began at 7am with 81 personnel from various agencies. Local fishermen and the Thai authorities also assisted,” he said when contacted.

Last night’s operations failed to uncover any clues to where the victims are although several containers and pieces of wood from the boat were found.

To date, the bodies of five victims who perished in the incident have been recovered since the SAR operations was launched. They were Mohd Syahrizan Daud, 40-an, Muhamad Zaki Muhamad Nordin, 19, Wan Aminudin Wan Hussin, 60-an, a Thai national known only as Pokta, in his 50s and Ahmad Syafiq Che Alim, 30.

In the incident at about 8pm on Monday, 12 of 20 people were saved, with all the victims aged between 18 and 60 years. ― Bernama