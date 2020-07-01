Local candy firm denies exporting products recalled in Singapore

Winter melon strips are typically used as a natural sweetener in soupy desserts and are believed to have cooling properties. — Picture via sweet-home.my

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Local candy maker Sweet Home Candied Products has denied exporting its “Sweet Home preserved winter melon (250g)” to Singapore that ordered the products removed from sale there.

The firm also said in a statement today that its products were manufactured and packed solely for the domestic market and in compliance with Malaysia’s Food Act & Regulations.

“Sweet Home products are safe to be consumed and strictly comply with Malaysian Food Act and Regulations. Every country has their respective Food Act and Regulations. Sweet Home manufactures and complies with the respective country Food Act and Regulations.

“‘Bake with Yen Pte Ltd (Singapore)’ which has been mentioned in the news is not our direct customer or distributor/wholesaler. Sweet Home did not authorise any party to market/export ‘Sweet Home preserved winter melon (250g)’ to Singapore,” the company said.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recently directed seven importers there to recall several brands of winter melon strips after a type of allergen was detected in the food products.

In a media release, the SFA said sulphur dioxide found in samples of the winter melon strips exceeded the maximum limit allowable under the Singapore Food Regulations.

Among the Malaysian products ordered to be recalled were Zheng Shi Ming candied melon strips (3kg) with the manufacturing date on June 13, 2020; Sweet Homes preserved winter melon (250g) with the manufacturing date on April 24, 2020; Preserved Winter Melon (150g) with the expiry date on May 22, 2022; Tong Keow Preserved Winter Melon (250g) with the expiry date on November 13, 2021; Happy Family Melon Chop (300g) with the expiry dates on March 2, March 3 and March 6, 2021; Hock Hua Tonic winter melon strip (250g) with the expiry dates on May 26, 2021, and June 14, 2021; and Maru Sun Preserved Winter Melon (200g) with the expiry date on May 12, 2021.

Two other products taken off the shelves were from China while one was from Vietnam.

Winter melon strips are typically used as a natural sweetener in soupy desserts and are believed to have cooling properties.

Sweet Home stressed today that it prioritised food hygiene and safety.

“We adhere to the principle of providing consumers with products that are of high quality and safe to be consumed. Sweet Home would like to assure that Sweet Home Products in Malaysia and other countries are safe to be consumed.

“Consumers in Malaysia can consume Sweet Home Products with peace of mind.”