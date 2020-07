A general view of Universiti Malaya after the government announced the movement control order March 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The National Security Council has approved the Ministry of Higher Education's proposal to reopen universities and colleges, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today, as the country's Covid-19 outbreak appears to have stabilised.

The move will include allowing foreign students to return, Ismail Sabri said.

The ministry has already prepared the accompanying standard operating procedures that will be announced soon, he added.

