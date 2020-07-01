After Perikatan meeting, Muhyiddin says has full support of 12 political parties, including from Sarawak and Sabah (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the heads of 12 political parties in Putrajaya, July 1, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident he holds the majority political support in the country, amid the Opposition’s attempts for an ouster.

The Bersatu president took to his Facebook page this evening and posted a brief statement about a two-hour meeting in Putrajaya earlier today attended by the heads of 12 political parties that have expressed support for his informal Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

“All of the parties’ leadership expressed their support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and agreed to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation with one another for the sake of political stability as well as the well-being of the people and the country’s prosperity,” the post stated.

Accompanying the statement were over a dozen photographs showing a smiling Muhyiddin with the various party presidents, listed as follows:

* Muhyiddin (Bersatu)

* Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Umno)

* Datuk Seri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS)

* Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (MCA)

* Tan Sri Vigneswaran Sanasee (MIC)

* Datuk Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Abang Openg (PBB)

* Prof Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (SUPP)

* Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (PDP)

* Tan Sri James Jemut Masing (PRS)

* Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili (PBS)

* Tan Sri Joseph Kurup (PBRS)

* Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan (STAR)

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who is currently partyless, was listed as present at the meeting as the PN chief whip alongside Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin as Bersatu secretary-general.

The Muhyiddin administration has been repeatedly denounced by the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and labelled a “backdoor government”.

Muhyiddin’s party was previously a member of the PH coalition when it was catapulted to federal power in the 2018 general election.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has branded Muhyiddin a “traitor” and has been seeking his removal from office through a vote of no-confidence in Parliament.