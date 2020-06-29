Police arrest wanted 26-year-old man over kidnap-murder of ‘Datuk Seri’ businessman in Rawang

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Hassan was detained a day after police issued a wanted alert for him. — Picture courtesy of Selangor police

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — The 26-year-old man wanted in relation to the death of a “Datuk Seri” businessman whose remains were found in the undergrowth in Bestari Jaya, Rawang recently has been nabbed by police.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Hassan was detained a day after police issued a wanted alert for him.

“Based on a public tip-off, Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Hassan or “El” was arrested last night at 7.30pm in Bukit Sentosa, Kuala Kubu Baru.

“The suspect has also been remanded for seven days starting today until July 5,” he said in a statement here today.

To date, the police had detained eight men, all aged in their 30s to 50s including a Bangladeshi, in relation to the case.

Fadzil added that another individual has been identified to assist police investigations, with the police asking for the cooperation of the public for further information on the whereabouts of N. Vikneswarar or also known as “[email protected]”.

Vikneswarar’s last known address is listed as New Green Park, Rawang.

Those with information on Vikneswarar are urged to contact investigating officer Farouq Fakhzan Mohd Nordin at 017-2251403.

On Saturday, Fadzil had told Malay Mail that investigations began the day the 55-year-old deceased’s family filed a police report when he disappeared while on his usual morning jog around his neighbourhood.

According to Fadzil, the victim was kidnapped on June 10 at about 10.30am near a playground along Jalan Persiaran Perdana in Bandar Sri Damansara and taken to a house in Taman Kosas, Rawang. A ransom of S$50 million dollars (RM154 million) was demanded from his family.

Fadzil said the suspects claimed the victim died around three to four days after he was kidnapped, adding that the ransom was not paid by the victim’s family.

Following further investigations, the police had found the victim’s body among the bushes and undergrowth along Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya.

In the statement issued by Fadzil, he stated the postmortem on the victim’s body is underway and will continue further on July 2.