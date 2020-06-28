Selangor cops looking for 26-year-old man over kidnapping, death of ‘Datuk Seri’ businessman found in Bestari Jaya

The Selangor police is on the hunt for a 26-year-old man named Sheikh Ismail Sheik Hassan in order to aid in a probe. — Picture courtesy of Selangor police

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Selangor police is on the hunt for a 26-year-old man named Sheikh Ismail Sheik Hassan is relation to the death of a “Datuk Seri” businessman, whose remains were found in the undergrowth in Bestari Jaya, Rawang recently.

In a statement released by Selangor police CID chief, Datuk Fadzil Ahmad, the police are asking for the cooperation of the public for further information on the whereabouts of Sheikh Ismail, who is also known as “El”.

To date, the police had detained seven men, all aged in their 30s to 50s and included a Bangladeshi, in relations to the case.

Yesterday, Fadzil had told Malay Mail that investigations began the day the 55-year-old victim’s family filed a police report when he disappeared while on his usual morning jog around his neighbourhood.

According to Fadzil, the victim was kidnapped on June 10 at about 10.30am near a playground along Jalan Persiaran Perdana in Bandar Sri Damansara and taken to a house in Taman Kosas, Rawang. A ransom of S$50 million dollars (RM154 million) was demanded from his family.

Fadzil said the suspects claimed the victim died around three to four days after he was kidnapped, adding that the ransom was not paid by the victim’s family.

Following further investigations, the police had found the victim’s body among the bushes and undergrowth along Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya.

In the statement issued by Fadzil office today, it stated the postmortem on the victim’s body is underway and will continue further on July 2.