Cops have seven suspects, looking for motive in kidnap/death of ‘Datuk Seri’ businessman found in Bestari Jaya

Selangor police have rounded up seven people suspected of involvement in the abduction of a ‘Datuk Seri’ businessman. ― File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Selangor police have rounded up seven people suspected of involvement in the abduction of a “Datuk Seri” businessman whose body was found in some undergrowth in Besari Jaya, Rawang.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the seven detained were all aged in their 30s to 50s and included a Bangladeshi. He believes police have the mastermind behind the crime as well and are now investigating the motive for the kidnapping.

“The mastermind and the victim knew each other,” he said without elaborating when contacted.

Fadzil said the investigations began the day the 55-year-old victim’s family filed a police report when he disappeared while on his usual morning jog around his neighbourhood.

The suspects were arrested over the last two days and disclosed the events that transpired under questioning.

According to Fadzil, the victim was kidnapped on June 10 about 10.30am near a playground along Jalan Persiaran Perdana in Bandar Sri Damansara and taken to a house in Taman Kosas, Rawang. A ransom of SG$50 million dollars (RM154 million) was demanded from his family.

Fadzil said the suspects claimed the victim died around three to four days after he was kidnapped, adding that the ransom was not paid by the victim’s family.

“They then lead police to Batu 27 along Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya, where his body was found among the bushes and undergrowth,” he said.

The seven suspects are being held under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act. Fadzil said a five-day remand order has been granted for some of the suspects while the others will be held for seven days.

Police have not ruled foul play in the businessman’s death as yet and are waiting for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

The victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Sungai Buloh for the autopsy.

Fadzil said police are now trying to identify the owner of the Taman Kosas house where victim was held captive. Several vehicles have also been seized as part of investigations.