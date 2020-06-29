Guan Eng reminds Malaysians not to judge each other by skin colour

Lim Guan Eng today reminded Malaysians to not divide themselves based on the colour of their skin but on common principles of upholding justice, freedom, prosperity for all, fighting corruption and abuse of power. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today reminded Malaysians to not divide themselves based on the colour of their skin but on common principles of upholding justice, freedom, prosperity for all, fighting corruption and abuse of power.

He said, corruption is committed by culprits of all colours.

“Malaysians must make sure that the government works for us and our children by giving us equal opportunity.

“Only together we can be stronger to fight those who try to steal our children’s future,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The former finance minister added that Malaysia is not colour-coded and similarly, skin colour does not guarantee who is rich or poor.

“The Chinese community is upset at this simplistic labelling as being rich when there are many Chinese who are not.

“There are also many non-Chinese who are rich. The colour of your skin is not the final determinant of your wealth,” he said.

Yesterday, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had in a statement said the Chinese are a ‘wealthy lot’ and that it was ‘unhealthy’ that they lived in urban areas.

DAP was criticised by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, for not speaking up against the remark. Wee also accused DAP of being afraid of Dr Mahathir and did not dare speak up against the Langkawi MP.

Wee had also hinted that Dr Mahathir seemed to be playing the racial card.

Dr Mahathir had in an interview with Hong Kong-based Asia Times said Malaysian Chinese were a wealthy lot with the majority of them living in urban centres and that it represented an unhealthy trend.