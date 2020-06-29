Flood mitigation plan for Kota Belud needs to be hastened, says Sabah CM

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the federal government had allocated RM50 million to implement the plan in Kota Belud, but it had instead been used to carry out a feasibility study on the plan. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA BELUD, June 29 — Implementation of the flood-mitigation plan for Kota Belud needs to be speeded up to minimise the impact of frequent floods after a continuous downpour, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the federal government had allocated RM50 million to implement the plan in Kota Belud, but it had instead been used to carry out a feasibility study on the plan.

Mohd Shafie said the study was unnecessary as the causes of the frequent flooding, including the district’s rivers being shallow, were already known.

“There are some rivers (in Kota Belud) which need to be deepened and widened for smoother flow of the river waters. These are among the measures that should be taken” he told reporters after viewing the flood situation and meeting affected villagers, here, this evening.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie also said that the maintenance of drains in the district should be more efficiently carried out to prevent clogging, hence lessening the risk of floods.

Besides Kota Belud, nine other districts in Sabah, namely Tuaran, Putatan, Penampang, Papar, Beaufort, Keningau, Tenom, Kota Marudu and Pitas were also affected by floods after continuous heavy rain last Saturday. — Bernama