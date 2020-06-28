Five Sabah districts hit by floods

A truck is partially submerged by flood waters in Kota Belud June 28, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — Five districts in Sabah — Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Keningau, and Tuaran — have been hit by floods due to heavy rains since last night.

According to the Sabah Civil Defence Force, 41 villages have been affected, and to date, only the Kota Belud district has opened up two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) at the Tun Said Kota Belud Community Hall and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taun Gusi II to accommodate 31 people from 16 families.

“A total of 19 villages in Kota Belud have been affected, namely Kampung (Kg) Siasai Tamu, Kg Kota Belud, Kg Bobot, Kg Ejuk, Kg Menunggui, Kg Lebak Engad, Kg Serimbai, Kg Lingkodon, Kg Dongoi, Kg Marajah, Kg Lebak Moyoh, Kg Sadok-Sadok, Kg Gunding, Kg Linau, Kg Karang Benai, Kg Taun Gusi, Kg Tanjung Pasir, Kg Labuan and Kg Tanjung Wakap.

“The other districts which were affected have not yet opened up PPS and are being monitored since last night,” the agency said in a statement this morning.

According to the statement, several villages in Penampang, Keningau, Kota Marudu and Tuaran have been flooded, and as of this morning, no PPS has been opened up.

“The flood-prone areas in these districts are being monitored and the most current information will be provided from time to time,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) director Datuk Richard Jomiji said several roads were affected by landslides caused by the heavy rains which fell for more than three hours yesterday.

“The areas which are badly affected are at Kilometer 41 Jalan Keningau Kimanis. A landslide occurred in the area at 6.30pm yesterday and the roads were blocked.

“The concessionaire company was directed to clear the roads which can now be used by all vehicles,” it said. — Bernama