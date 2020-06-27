Cooperation between Nadma, Malaysia Civil Defence Force needs to be strengthened, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said cooperation between Nadma and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force needs to be strengthened. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

TAWAU, June 27 — Cooperation between the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) needs to be strengthened, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said this to ensure the implementation of disaster relief efforts to the people could be accelerated as Nadma needed the APM to help cope with any kind of disaster in the country.

“Nadma has no personnel at the grassroots level, just managing disasters from the centre.

“Therefore, I expect APM district officers and personnel to contact Nadma to exchange information related to the disaster,” he told reporters at a meeting with Sabah APM personnel here.

In the meantime, he said, currently there was a discussion on the plan for asset and personnel management system by Nadma.

“The system also includes the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART),” he said.

At the event, Mohd Redzuan presented a mock key to Sabah APM representative, Associate Major PA) Abdul Karim Abdul Wahid, as symbolic handover of assets involving two four-wheel drive vehicles and 45 fibre boats for the state, provided by Nadma.

Mohd Redzuan also presented various awards including 2019 outstanding service awards, as well as letters of appointment to honorary officers in the state.

Also at the same event, Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan was appointed the APM’s honorary colonel. — Bernama