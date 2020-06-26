Ismail Sabri: Fitting allowed again

A customer has his measurements taken at the Jakel Ipoh textile shop May 13, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Shoppers rejoiced as the government today announced its decision to lift restrictions on clothes and shoe fitting in retail outlets and malls, moving away from the ban enforced since the conditional movement control order began on May 4.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during his daily briefing, said the decision was made after the government was informed that no cases of Covid-19 have been reported in shopping malls since the reopening of economic sectors.

“Today we heard an application from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and on the advice of the Health Ministry, who revealed there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 so far in malls.

“So we decided to allow clothes and shoe fittings to take place at places selling off the rack clothes and shoes.

“As for those looking to try on shoes, we encourage if possible please use your own pair of socks and avoid from using a shared pair,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that despite confusion, permission had already been given for customers to have fittings for tailor-made and bespoke clothing.

“When we said that clothes fitting is not allowed, we meant it for those looking to try off the rack clothes, like in fitting rooms within shopping malls, not towards tailors and their fittings.

“But now, clothes fitting and shoe fitting is allowed,” he said.