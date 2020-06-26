Immigration Dept: Malaysian students, permanent residents overseas can exit country without prior permission

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks to members of the media in Putrajaya April 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — Malaysian students studying overseas including those who have just received offer letters or about to sit for exams, are allowed to leave the country without getting prior permission from the Immigration Department (JIM)

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement today they were among the categories of Malaysians allowed to travel overseas from June 24 this year without getting prior permission from JIM.

“They have to show their student pass/visa/long-term pass/offer letter/notification to sit for examination and other relevant support documents to the immigration officer at the entry gates,” he said.

He added that the same provision has also been given to Malaysians with permanent resident status overseas or who possess a Long-Term Pass or worked overseas who returned to Malaysia during the movement control order period and now want to return to that country again.

In the case of Malaysians who need to travel overseas to attend meetings, seminars, exhibitions and or urgent and business matters, Khairul Dzaimee said they still have to submit an application to the Immigration Director-General for approval.

The applicants must submit an application letter as well as a copy of their passport and other supporting documents in an e-mail to [email protected], he said.

The categories of foreigners who are allowed to enter Malaysia without requiring permission from JIM are:

i) Malaysian Permanent Resident

ii) Diplomat

iii) Husband/Wife/Children of Malaysian citizens with Long-Term Visit Pass (Husband/Wife/Children)

iv) Study Pass (Category I)

v) Resident Pass-Talent (RPT)

vi) Dependant Pass (Category 1) and Resident Pass — Talent

vii) Domestic Help to Study Pass (Category 1) and Resident Pass — Talent Holders

Khairul Dzaimee said the permission is given subject to the validity of the passes.

Foreigners in other categories must submit application letters with copies of their passports and other supporting documents via email to [email protected], he said. — Bernama