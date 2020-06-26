16,000 participants signed up for MDEC’s free online courses, says CEO

MDEC CEO Surina Shukri speaks during the launch of Level Up KL 2019 in Kuala Lumpur August 9, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Some 16,000 participants have registered for the 'Let's Learn Digital' campaign since its launch on May 1, said Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer Surina Shukri.

She said following the positive response, the agency is mulling over holding such programme in the future.

“Of the total number of 16,000 participants recorded, 12,000 of them are those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Therefore, we see the need for such programme to continue to be carried out and further improved...the programme also provides free access to various online courses,” she said after appearing as a guest on the Ruang Bicara talk show programme on Bernama TV tonight.

Held in collaboration with global online learning platform Coursera under the #mydigitalworkforce initiative and the programme is offering a total of 3,800 courses including the Professional Learning Certificate.

Surina said among the courses offered are Google IT Automation with Python, SAS Programmer, and Intel Introduction to Deep Learning.

She said MDEC focused on three key pillars namely digitally skilling Malaysians, digitally mobilising businesses and attracting digital investments which will enable Malaysians to pick up new skills and get ready to work in the digital economy post-Covid-19.

Registration for Let’s Learn Digital campaign is available at www.mdec.my/letslearndigital. — Bernama