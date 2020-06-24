Subky Latif’s death a great loss to PAS, say party leaders

PAS veteran chairman Subky Abdul Latif was laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery in Taman Selasih, Batu Caves at about 6pm yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 ― The death of PAS veteran chairman and founder of PAS’ official newspaper, Harakah ― Ahmad Subki Abdul Latif or better known as Subky Abdul Latif ― has been described as a great loss to the party.

Expressing his sadness, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the political figure was an outstanding individual who had hugely contributed to the party.

According to the Environment and Water Minister, Ahmad Subki who was popularly known as Pak Subki was highly respected and had been the lynchpin of the party due to his vast knowledge in the history of the party’s struggle, besides his immense literary contributions.

“For us, Pak Subki’s passing is equaled to the loss of important historical memories. Every time we met he would talk about the history of the party’s struggle.

“He was an influential figure and we hope that (the legacy of) his contributions would be continued by the current and future generations,” he told reporters after performing the funeral prayer at the Bilal Bin Rabbah Mosque in Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 1 here, where Ahmad Subki’s remains were given the final rites.

Meanwhile, for Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, Ahmad Subki was a political figure highly respected by those from the Government and the Opposition.

Ahmad Subki, he said, was a journalist renowned for his visionary ideas and that he was always enthusiastic in giving out views and ideas for PAS, even when he was ill.

“We had a meeting with him at the central level about a month ago and even though he was weak he was still in high spirits, giving out views and ideas.

“That was Subky Abdul Latif, a person who was relentless in the party’s struggle and was active well into his golden years,” said Mohd Khairuddin, who is also a PAS Central Working Committee member.

Ahmad Subki, 80, took his last breath at his home in Taman Karak Utama, Gombak, at 11.05am due to pre-leukemia myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a blood-related condition.

His remains were laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery in Taman Selasih, Batu Caves at about 6pm yesterday. ― Bernama