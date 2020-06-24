Ismail Sabri: Foreign sailors on Malaysian ships not barred from entering

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says foreign nationals working on Malaysian vessels as sailors will not be barred from entering and exiting the country. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — Foreign nationals working on Malaysian vessels as sailors will not be barred from entering and exiting the country, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified.

He said this included those travelling to Malaysia by air.

“It is not an issue once they arrive at the airport, and the shipping company is present to transport them by bus or van to the harbour or quay as soon as possible,” Ismail said during his thrice-weekly press conference.

However, the minister said foreign sailors must carry the relevant documentation including their Seaman Card / Discharge Book, during their stay here.

“I do not think any problems would arise, since sailors usually do not come onto land. Similarly sailors who have completed their contract with shipping companies and want to leave can do at airports.

“They only have to sign off at the port or quay, board the relevant transportation vehicle to the airport, and fly off from there. What is not permitted, however, is to stay in hotels or visit the city to do shopping and such,” he said.

Separately, Ismail said this exemption was not extended to foreigners working as domestic help.

“This is because the countries from which many house maids working in Malaysia are from still remain classified as high-risk. But the issue is discussed from time to time, and will be publicly announced if any updates occur,” he said.

Yesterday Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan announced that there will be no new intake of foreign workers in all sectors until the end of the year.

He said this was as the government wants to prioritise the jobs for Malaysians, and that it also seeks to reduce the now-two million foreign workforce in the country over time.