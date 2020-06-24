11 Risda staff charged with making false claims in Terengganu

A few of the accused Risda staff members are seen at the Sessions Court in Kuala Terengganu June 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 24 — Eleven Kemaman Rubber Industries Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) staff were charged in the Sessions Court here today with making false claims, two years ago.

The accused, aged between 28 and 49, are Wahida Syukriah Haron, 29, Wahida Wahab, 33; Azzere Sidi Ahmad, 29; Mohd Alias Ramli, 29; Noramelia Abdul Razak, 29; Aqilah Zainal Annuar, 30 dan Mohd Dina Che Man, 30; Mohd Khairol Mat Khalib, 38; Mohd Noorhisyam Zakaria, 38; Muhammad Faiz Irzwan Abdul Ghani, 27 and Zainal Ahmad, 35.

All of them then pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of using forged documents which were receipts of several hotels including the Kuala Lumpur International Hotel, Angulia Beach House and Adamson Inn, Kuala Lumpur, to make false domestic travel allowance claims amounting to between RM120 and RM380.

They were also charged with an alternative charge of using forged documents to make false meal and travel allowances claims amounting to between RM20 and RM85.

The offences were committed at the Kemaman Risda office in April 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Judge Noriah Osman allowed all of them a bail of between RM2,000 and RM3,000 in one surety and fixed tomorrow for sentencing.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuting officer Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama