Johor cops nab ‘Boy Setan’ in Malaysia-Singapore drug drone case

Police raided a condominium in Johor Baru this afternoon and arrested a Singaporean man known as ‘Boy Setan’, who is the prime suspect in a case of smuggling drugs into the republic using a drone. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — A 40-year-old Singaporean man nicknamed “Boy Setan” who was wanted for distributing drugs across the Johor Strait using a drone has finally been arrested.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Boy Setan is believed to be involved in drug smuggling from Kranji in Singapore to Johor Baru.

“As a result of the arrest, the Johor police believe they will be able to detect the remaining individuals who are involved in drug smuggling activities using the drone,” Ayob Khan said in a statement today.

Malay Mail understands that this could possibly be the first ever case of drug smuggling between Malaysia and Singapore using a drone.

Singapore authorities arrested two other men last Saturday for using a drone to smuggle drugs from Malaysia to the republic.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau were reported to have used flight data retrieved from the mobile phone of one of the suspects for subsequent arrests of a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man for further investigations.

The data was said to show the drone flew from Kranji to Johor Baru and back.

Ayob Khan is expected to reveal more details on the ongoing case tomorrow.