Abdul Latif Ahmad Subky (front) prays during his father Subky Abdul Latif’s funeral at Masjid Bilal Bin Rabbah in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — PAS veteran chairman Subky Abdul Latif, who died of pre-leukaemia myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a blood-related condition, was laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery here at about 6 pm today.

Subky, whose real name is Ahmad Subki Abdul Latif, 80, was the founder of PAS official newspaper, Harakah.

He took his last breath at his home in Taman Karak Utama, Gombak at 11.05am today.

His remains were taken to the Bilal Bin Rabbah Mosque in Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 1 here at 2.43pm for the final bath, shrouding and funeral prayer.

The funeral prayer at 5.10pm was led by his son, Abdul Latif Rahbar, and was joined by a congregation of some 100 people, comprising close relatives and friends.

It was performed according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council following the enforcement of the Recovery movement control order, including wearing face masks, having own prayer mat and social distancing among members of the congregation.

Also present was Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who is also PAS deputy president.

Only the next-of-kins were allowed to be at the cemetery for the burial ceremony.

Subky leaves behind wife Naznah Taha, five children and 12 grandchildren.

Early this month, he was admitted to the International Islamic University Malaysia Medical Centre in Kuantan, Pahang for anaemia, lung infection and heart problem.

The former journalist founded Harakah in 1978 and was the columnist for the newspaper’s ‘Mens Sana in Corpore Sano’. — Bernama