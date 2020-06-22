Police nab Myanmar, local drug syndicate masterminds in Gombak

Police have cracked down on a drug trafficking syndicate masterminded by a Myanmar and a local with the arrest of two men in two operations in the capital recently. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Police have cracked down on a drug trafficking syndicate masterminded by a Myanmar and a local with the arrest of two men in two operations in the capital recently.

Also seized were heroin and methamphetamine worth a total RM23,863.50.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Adnan Azizon said a 38-year-old local man was arrested in some bushes behind a house in an operation in Jalan Gombak here on June 17, at 8.15pm.

He said investigations found heroin and methamphetamine weighing 45.3 grammes and 2.61 grammes, respectively.

“Checks revealed that the suspect had five records on drugs (five) and crime (two). A urine test also found him positive on morphine,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the suspect who had been involved in drug distributions for three months was remanded for five days until today.

Adnan said following the arrest, police detained a 31-year-old Myanmar man at a flat in Danau Kota here on Thursday.

He said police seized 220.65 grammes of heroin and methamphetamine weighing 67.78 grammes in the operation at 10.40pm.

“The suspect has no previous record and urine tests found him positive on morphine,” he said.

He said the suspect who had been involved in drug trafficking activities for four months was remanded for 14 days until July 1.

Adnan said investigations found the two suspects were actively involved in drug trafficking in the Klang Valley, and both were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama