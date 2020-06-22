Perak agriculture development body allocates RM64.8m for agropreneur scheme

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (2nd left) planting a MD2 pineapple variety in conjunction with his working visit to agro-tourism project at the Perak Agrotourism Resort Sungai Galah June 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

BATU GAJAH, June 22 — Perak State Agriculture Development Corporation (PPPNP) has allocated RM64.8 million for the agropreneur scheme to boost the number of agropreneurs in the state.

In a statement today, PPPNP said the allocation is needed to cover the cost of agricultural inputs and subsistence allowance as part of its efforts to produce more agropreneurs and to create jobs for Perakians.

It said that the scheme is expected to attract 990 participants though various projects currently being implemented state-wide, including the Urban Farming Project which utilises 283 hectares (ha) and involves 140 entrepreneurs.

“This also includes the 242ha Perak Agriculture Integrated Valley Agropreneur Scheme in Lenggong, which benefits 400 cash crop contract farmers; the 404ha pilot farming project for unemployed graduate entrepreneurs in Kuala Kangsar and the 57ha Perak pineapple farming scheme involving 80 agropreneurs,” it said.

PPPNP also said that Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee had paid a visit to the Perak Agrotourism Resort (PATRO) Sungai Galah, Tanjung Tualang today to evaluate and revitalise the agricultural and agrotourism industries post-movement control order. — Bernama