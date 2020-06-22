No talking to the media, PKR reps told amid growing tension with Pakatan allies

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and disputed Bersatu president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have been at loggerheads regarding who to nominate as prime minister in case of snap polls. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Amid continuing tension between Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies PKR, Amanah and DAP, a gag order has been sent to all PKR leaders instructing them not to speak to the media.

Malaysiakini reported that the order was sent through the PKR leadership council Whatsapp group telling all leaders to refrain from media activities unless granted permission by the president or secretary-general.

“A reminder to all MPs, assembly persons and leadership council members. Avoid speaking to the media for the time being or get clearance from the president or secretary-general,” read the message sighted by Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini claimed that the message was purportedly sent out by PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil last Saturday.

When contacted, Fahmi said he could not comment on the matter.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and disputed Bersatu president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have been at loggerheads regarding who to nominate as prime minister in case of snap polls.

Anwar stressed that PKR’s allies in PH — DAP and Parti Amanah Negara — clearly back him to be the prime minister, but noted the second option of backing Dr Mahathir as prime minister and with Anwar as deputy prime minister temporarily had surfaced due to the need for majority support.

The PKR president, however, also pointed out that the idea of Dr Mahathir being backed as prime minister candidate still lacked majority support from MPs.

He had rejected the proposal of him temporarily becoming deputy prime minister while Dr Mahathir becomes prime minister again, due to suspicions based on past negative experiences and as he believed it would lead to the old issue of power transition becoming a focus again.

On June 19, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke and Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had agreed on two options during a meeting on May 30.

Loke and Khalid had said the first option was for Anwar as the prime minister candidate, while the second option — in the event the first option fails to garner sufficient support from MPs — is for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to once again helm the post with Anwar as the deputy prime minister.

Loke and Khalid had then expressed hopes that PKR would accept the second option, since the first option allegedly did not get majority support from MPs.