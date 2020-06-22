Ismail Sabri: All bodies, organisations can have meetings with 250 people max as of July 1

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) during a daily press conference at the Perdana Putra June 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Putrajaya announced today that all meetings, conferences, seminars, courses and training workshops will be allowed to operate as of July 1 with attendance not exceeding 250 people.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that with the new ruling, all organisations and registered bodies will be allowed to hold meetings and gatherings as of July 1.

“These include political parties, corporations and all associations registered under the Registrar of Societies (ROS), Companies Commission of Malaysia, Cooperatives Commission Malaysia and Sports Commission.

“They will be allowed to meet for their AGM, as long as they follow the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said during today’s daily press briefing.

He said that the SOP included no more than 250 people in attendance, social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

However, this is dependent on the venue size, he added.

“The SOP was proposed by the ROS, but can also be used by other organisations, with a few amendments,” he said.

“Cooperatives, parent teacher groups, sports bodies, all of these can refer to the ROS’ SOP,” he said.